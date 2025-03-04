Demandbase Launches Agentbase, a System of Intelligent, Connected AI Agents

Demandbase, providers of an account-based go-to-market platform for B2B companies, today launched Demandbase Agentbase, a system of connected artificial intelligence (AI) agents that transform and accelerate B2B pipeline growth.

Agentbase allows B2B companies to win faster by weaving AI-powered automation and trusted data insights into their unified account-based GTM workflow. Built on flexible, open architecture, the AI agents surface high-value accounts and buying groups, orchestrate journeys, and pinpoint actions that will help teams achieve goals faster. This aligns GTM teams across sales, marketing, and revenue operations.

"Organizations today struggle with fragmented data and siloed AI agents working on disconnected tasks, leading to misalignment across teams and slower execution," said Demandbase Chief R&D Officer, Umberto Milletti, in a statement. "Agentbase eliminates these challenges by providing a connected system of AI agents that work off a unified data set, ensuring accuracy and shared insights across GTM teams. Our agents handle the heavy lifting of GTM, enabling teams to focus on driving pipeline and accelerating revenue. We've also developed a robust framework that supports and standardizes the development of AI agents, ensuring they operate with the highest standards, across our entire product suite at Demandbase."

The first Demandbase agent within Agentbase is Campaign Outcomes Agent to optimize bidding strategies to maximize campaign goals within the platform's B2B Demand-Side Platform (DSP). The next agent will be the Account Engagement Agent, which summarizes engagement activities and highlights salient points about the account.