HappyOrNot Launches AI-Powered Open Feedback Capabilities

HappyOrNot today launched artificial intelligence-powered open feedback capabilities to help business better understand their customer feedback.

The new features, Spotlight and categories, allow businesses to instantly summarize and categorize customer feedback, transforming large volumes of unstructured data into actionable insights. The introduction of AI-driven data sifting will enable companies to better understand their customer feedback data and implement changes in real time.

Spotlight automatically summarizes the most relevant insights from customer comments, identifying key strengths and improvement areas.

Categories organizes feedback into structured themes, including operational challenges, staff performance, and inappropriate content filters such as spam and profanity.

HappyOrNot AI uses several models specifically for customer feedback analysis. With access to more than 1.5 billion real-world customer feedback data points, it is purpose-built for sentiment analysis and understands industry context by leveraging real-world, industry-specific verbatim data rather than generic web-based information. Additionally, feedback can be understood and translated from any language.