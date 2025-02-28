DoubleVerify Extends Data Solutions to Supply-Side Platforms
DoubleVerify, a digital media measurement, data, and analytics platform provider, has expanded its data solutions to leading supply-side platforms (SSPs), including Criteo's Commerce Grid and Index Exchange, as well as curation platforms such as Google Ad Manager.
DV's data solutions give companies greater control over inventory selection, ensuring curated deals are optimized for scale and align with predefined quality and performance criteria for better outcomes.
With this expansion, advertisers can enhance their programmatic deals with DV Authentic Brand Suitability, DV Custom Contextual solutions, or any of DV's data solutions to combat ad fraud and optimize for viewability, brand suitability, contextual relevance, and attention. The same data and client-specific classification choices used on the buy side can now be applied on the sell side.
"By integrating DV's industry-leading data solutions into SSPs, we're providing advertisers with greater control over media quality and performance closer to the source of supply," said Steven Woolway, executive vice president of business development at DoubleVerify, in a statement. "This expansion creates a more efficient, transparent and trustworthy marketplace, increasing confidence in programmatic buying and fueling continued investment in the open web."
"We're excited to integrate DoubleVerify's data solutions directly into our SSP Commerce Grid," said Joseph Meehan, general manager of global commerce supply at Criteo, in a statement. "These capabilities will empower advertisers to identify inventory with greater precision, enhancing transparency and performance while enabling ads to run in the most preferred high-quality environments."