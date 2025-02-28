DoubleVerify Extends Data Solutions to Supply-Side Platforms

DoubleVerify, a digital media measurement, data, and analytics platform provider, has expanded its data solutions to leading supply-side platforms (SSPs), including Criteo's Commerce Grid and Index Exchange, as well as curation platforms such as Google Ad Manager.

DV's data solutions give companies greater control over inventory selection, ensuring curated deals are optimized for scale and align with predefined quality and performance criteria for better outcomes.

With this expansion, advertisers can enhance their programmatic deals with DV Authentic Brand Suitability, DV Custom Contextual solutions, or any of DV's data solutions to combat ad fraud and optimize for viewability, brand suitability, contextual relevance, and attention. The same data and client-specific classification choices used on the buy side can now be applied on the sell side.