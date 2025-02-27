Who Are the Agents of Tomorrow?

In last month’s column (that I know you’ve already read and memorized) we noodled a bit on some less-often-considered prerequisites for automating customer service interactions.

But something that has been on a lot of people’s minds: What happens when we succeed?

So, let’s talk about it.

I think it’s safe to say that most people are not expecting to hand their customer service function entirely over to the machines. We humans will still have a role to play—but what role is that?

First, let’s set the scene: You’ve succeeded. Generative artificial intelligence handles 85 percent of your customer service interactions. Customers have their own AI agents that will handle customer service issues on their behalf. Real-time analytics track customer needs, wants, desires. Tech is working, operations are humming, everything is fine and dandy.

(OK, I might have laid it on a little thick. Just…stay with me. We’re cookin’ something up, here!)

So what will humans be up to while AI is busy taking care of business?

Building relationships. I have said it before and I’ll say it again (and again, and again): Efficiency gains are a resource, not the end goal! With AI handling most of your interactions, you will have plenty of time (and money) to invest in deeper, more meaningful engagement with your customers. Brands will leverage real-time analytics to identify key moments where a human touch would add value and will engage with customers proactively.

Handling exceptions. The AI will be good—very good. But that doesn’t mean that it will know how to handle issues it’s never seen before. Human subject matter experts will still be available behind the scenes for handling unique exceptions, giving approvals for certain workflows (think expensive or high-risk scenarios), and problem solving when new issues arise. They will have the business know-how to step in when things get wacky, and AI will learn from these resolutions and will take the reins next time (assuming that’s what the business wants).

Managing processes. Your future super-agentic contact center (oh God…marketers—don’t use that corny phrase!) will handle processes autonomously and will be goal-oriented. But someone still needs to be responsible for mapping those processes and defining those goals based on evolving business needs. These people will have deep domain expertise and will act as the AI’s overseer. Their toolkit will look less like a contact center and more like a real-time command center.

If you are thinking to yourself, “Wow, this feels like a big change”—you’re right, it will be.

You are probably not hiring this way today. But the good news is: you can start. You should start.

It’s time to think less about “jobs” and more about “skills.” You may not have people doing these exact jobs right now, but you may very well have people with the right skills and aptitudes. They’ll need some fostering, but you’ve got time. AI isn’t going to lead your contact center today, tomorrow, or next week—but you’ll be ready when it’s time.

Christina McAllister is senior analyst, Forrester Research, covering customer service and contact center technology, strategy, and operations.