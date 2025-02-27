Syndigo and Productsup Partner

Product experience management solutions providers Syndigo and Productsup are partnering up to help companies cale product content across international markets.

By leveraging both companies' connectivity across international markets, combined with Syndigo's AI-native platform, the collaboration enables companies to distribute enriched product content across global advertising channels such as Google, Meta, and TikTok, shopping platforms, and marketplaces.

The new alliance also allows both companies to help businesses navigate industry standards, country-specific regulations, and channel-specific requirements.