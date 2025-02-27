Syndigo and Productsup Partner
Product experience management solutions providers Syndigo and Productsup are partnering up to help companies cale product content across international markets.
By leveraging both companies' connectivity across international markets, combined with Syndigo's AI-native platform, the collaboration enables companies to distribute enriched product content across global advertising channels such as Google, Meta, and TikTok, shopping platforms, and marketplaces.
The new alliance also allows both companies to help businesses navigate industry standards, country-specific regulations, and channel-specific requirements.
"This partnership is a major step forward in enabling brands and retailers to scale efficiently across global markets. By combining Syndigo's AI-native platform with Productsup's extensive commerce network, we're eliminating friction in product content distribution, helping businesses accelerate time-to-market and drive growth seamlessly," said Tarun Chandrasekhar, Syndigo's president and chief product officer, in a statement. "With this collaboration, our joint customers can now manage the entire commerce funnel more effectively, leveraging high-quality product data to improve ad performance, enhance product detail pages, and increase conversions across multiple channels."
"At the end of the day, all we want is to make our customers' lives easier and help their brands be more successful," said Productsup Chief Innovation Officer Marcel Hollerbach in a statement. "This partnership opens up new opportunities for brands and retailers to reach millions of potential buyers without straining their operations. They unlock new growth opportunities while maintaining complete control over their product content."