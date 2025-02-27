Versium Partners with Resulticks on a Multichannel Marketing Solution

Versium, a provider of data technology solutions, has partnered with audience engagement company Resulticks to bring Versium's audience data to Resulticks' Marketing Star multichannel marketing solution for SMBs to help companies deploy and analyze highly targeted customer experiences within the Versium REACH platform.

Marketing Star's Essentials plan will be included in every REACH subscription.

The integration of Marketing Star within Versium REACH consolidates audience management processes into one application with the following features:

Centralized data management.

Multichannel activation with advanced segmentation and targeting capabilities.

Real-time performance tracking.