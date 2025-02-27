Versium Partners with Resulticks on a Multichannel Marketing Solution
Versium, a provider of data technology solutions, has partnered with audience engagement company Resulticks to bring Versium's audience data to Resulticks' Marketing Star multichannel marketing solution for SMBs to help companies deploy and analyze highly targeted customer experiences within the Versium REACH platform.
Marketing Star's Essentials plan will be included in every REACH subscription.
The integration of Marketing Star within Versium REACH consolidates audience management processes into one application with the following features:
- Centralized data management.
- Multichannel activation with advanced segmentation and targeting capabilities.
- Real-time performance tracking.
"SMBs are feeling the pressure to reduce marketing budgets and resources, and managing and integrating a bloated tech stack presents a significant challenge for these businesses," said Dillana Lim, CEO of Versium, in a statement. "Our integration with Marketing Star delivers a turnkey solution that meets the unique needs of SMBs. Now, Versium REACH users can seamlessly cleanse, enrich, and activate their data through Marketing Star to support sophisticated, data-driven multichannel strategies. With this integration, customers can leverage Versium data services and launch multichannel campaigns directly into Marketing Star for maximum efficiency and impact."
"Marketing Star was designed to empower emerging businesses with agile marketing tools, and this integration with Versium is a key component of our comprehensive omnichannel strategy," said Redickaa Subrammanian, co-founder and CEO of Resulticks, in a statement. "By leveraging Versium's powerful identity resolution technology within Marketing Star, we're enabling brands to seamlessly deliver personalized experiences across digital and physical channels. This partnership enhances our commitment to providing flexible, data-driven solutions that maximize revenue opportunities and support 360-degree audience engagement."
