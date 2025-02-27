DoubleVerify to Acquire Rockerbox
DoubleVerify, a digital media measurement, data and analytics solutions provider, will acquire Rockerbox, a marketing attribution solutions provider, for $85 million.
DV will integrate customer journey insights, advanced attribution, performance analytics, and artificial intelligence-powered activation into a unified platform. By integrating Rockerbox's measurement capabilities with DV Scibids AI, the company's dynamic activation technology, advertisers will gain a continuous feedback loop between measurement, optimization, and activation.
The combined capabilities of DV and Rockerbox will provide advertisers with the following:
- A holistic view of cross-channel performance with centralized campaign data to understand customer interactions across open web, search, social, and connected TV and identify the most influential touchpoints driving conversions.
- Proprietary AI activation and comprehensive data assets, including customer journey insights, cost, impression-level data, and trusted measurement.
- Granular, cross-channel path-to-conversion insights down to the individual ad level.
- The ability to automate data collection, organization, and media optimization across programmatic and social channels.
Furthermore, this combined solution strengthens DV's ability to correlate measurement data with business performance and aligns its fraud, suitability, viewability, attention, and contextual data with Rockerbox's attribution insights. The transaction also expands DV's value proposition to mid-market and direct response advertisers.
"At DoubleVerify, we believe fully understanding performance measurement, from media quality to broader attribution insights, has always been essential to maximizing advertising effectiveness and ROI," said Mark Zagorski, CEO of DoubleVerify, in a statement. "With the acquisition of Rockerbox, we will gain a transformative opportunity to capture the full scope of a campaign's performance, integrating DV's trusted data with conversion insights across both the open web and walled gardens. This is a game-changer for DV and the industry, as we reinforce our position as a unified, independent platform for digital-first performance measurement and AI-powered optimization serving enterprise brands and mid-market advertisers while driving growth across lower-funnel campaigns."
"We're thrilled to join forces with DoubleVerify and bring Rockerbox's industry-leading measurement technology to even more advertisers, helping them drive better business outcomes," said Ron Jacobson, CEO of Rockerbox, in a statement. "By combining DV's trusted data and Rockerbox's outcome measurement, we're delivering the industry's best full-funnel measurement offering, opening up new growth opportunities for current DV customers and expanding DV's basket of solutions to attract new ones."
"Granular insights will empower brands to strategically reallocate budgets, ensuring ad spend is optimized for maximum return on investment," Zagorski added. "But beyond that, we're enabling them to activate these insights through DV Scibids AI to drive the performance outcomes they need. With this acquisition, we're advancing our strategy to expand beyond protection and drive superior performance."