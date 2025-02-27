DoubleVerify to Acquire Rockerbox

DoubleVerify, a digital media measurement, data and analytics solutions provider, will acquire Rockerbox, a marketing attribution solutions provider, for $85 million.

DV will integrate customer journey insights, advanced attribution, performance analytics, and artificial intelligence-powered activation into a unified platform. By integrating Rockerbox's measurement capabilities with DV Scibids AI, the company's dynamic activation technology, advertisers will gain a continuous feedback loop between measurement, optimization, and activation.

The combined capabilities of DV and Rockerbox will provide advertisers with the following:

A holistic view of cross-channel performance with centralized campaign data to understand customer interactions across open web, search, social, and connected TV and identify the most influential touchpoints driving conversions.

Proprietary AI activation and comprehensive data assets, including customer journey insights, cost, impression-level data, and trusted measurement.

Granular, cross-channel path-to-conversion insights down to the individual ad level.

The ability to automate data collection, organization, and media optimization across programmatic and social channels.

Furthermore, this combined solution strengthens DV's ability to correlate measurement data with business performance and aligns its fraud, suitability, viewability, attention, and contextual data with Rockerbox's attribution insights. The transaction also expands DV's value proposition to mid-market and direct response advertisers.