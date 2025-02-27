Brightcove Upgrades Its OTT Solution

Brightcove, a video engagement platform company, has updated its over-the-top services through a collaboration with Applicaster to help media companies, streamers, sports leagues, and companies monetize their content, build audiences, and scale their businesses.

The deep integration with Applicaster brings a front-end app experience to Brightcove's platform. It ensures OTT providers can build, optimize, and operate mobile, TV, and web apps for their subscribers. It also allows for extra flexibility so media companies can adapt the services they use based on need.

Brightcove OTT features universal playback with streaming delivery on any platform, content security with DRM support, and integrated audience engagement, ad performance, and QOE insights. It supports server-side design updates that can change app experiences in seconds and flexible monetization options, including ad-supported subscription tiers and seamless server-side ad insertion.