Contentstack Launches Contentstack EDGE
Contentstack today launched Contentstack EDGE, an adaptive digital experience platform that unifies its headless content management system, recently acquired real-time customer data platform, personalization, automation, artificial intelligence, and front-end hosting capabilities.
Together, Contentstack EDGE can deliver adaptive experiences, reacting in real time to every customer interaction while staying authentically on brand through AI and data-driven decision-making.
Contentstack EDGE follows Contentstack's acquisition of Lytics earlier this year. It is built on a composable architecture combining its headless CMS and real-time CDP into one solution.
"We're in a new era of marketing when simply having a digital presence isn't enough to drive consumers to opt-in to the brand experience," said Gurdeep Dhillon, chief marketing officer of Contentstack, in a statement. "Brands need adaptive experiences that create a dynamic, always-relevant, always-personal connection with their audiences. Contentstack EDGE is the platform to give brands the experience edge they need."
Contentstack EDGE includes the following:
- Brand-aware generative AI and automated workflows to create, manage, and distribute intelligent content at scale.
- Real-time, first-party customer data unified across sources.
- Content and journey analytics and predictive modeling for dynamic and responsive experiences in real time.
"To remain relevant in today's competitive markets, brands need customers to opt into the experiences they create. But it's a two-way street," said Neha Sampat, founder and CEO of Contentstack, in a statement. "Brands must create experiences worth opting in to, which means they must adapt to a data-first, AI-driven, hyper-personalized world. Retrofitting old technology won't get them there. Contentstack EDGE will."