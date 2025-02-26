Contentstack Launches Contentstack EDGE

Contentstack today launched Contentstack EDGE, an adaptive digital experience platform that unifies its headless content management system, recently acquired real-time customer data platform, personalization, automation, artificial intelligence, and front-end hosting capabilities.

Together, Contentstack EDGE can deliver adaptive experiences, reacting in real time to every customer interaction while staying authentically on brand through AI and data-driven decision-making.

Contentstack EDGE follows Contentstack's acquisition of Lytics earlier this year. It is built on a composable architecture combining its headless CMS and real-time CDP into one solution.

"We're in a new era of marketing when simply having a digital presence isn't enough to drive consumers to opt-in to the brand experience," said Gurdeep Dhillon, chief marketing officer of Contentstack, in a statement. "Brands need adaptive experiences that create a dynamic, always-relevant, always-personal connection with their audiences. Contentstack EDGE is the platform to give brands the experience edge they need."

Contentstack EDGE includes the following:

Brand-aware generative AI and automated workflows to create, manage, and distribute intelligent content at scale.

Real-time, first-party customer data unified across sources.

Content and journey analytics and predictive modeling for dynamic and responsive experiences in real time.