LiveRamp Launches Cross-Media Intelligence for Marketing Measurement
LiveRamp has launched Cross-Media Intelligence, a capability that enables marketers to measure and optimize campaigns anywhere.
LiveRamp's Cross-Media Intelligence, now available in the LiveRamp Data Collaboration Platform, enables cross-media measurement, unifying insights across partners and datasets and delivering actionable, repeatable insights and unified, deduplicated reporting across screens and platforms.
With Cross-Media Intelligence, LiveRamp customers can now benefit from the following:
- Campaign visibility across LiveRamp's network of collaboration partners and comprehensive integration with publisher networks, demand-side platforms, and log-level data. Customers can access de-duplicated, cross-media measurement via a clean room, powering unified reporting based on first-party data.
- Quicker, more actionable measurement with pre-configured workflows and templates and automated tools that accelerate data preparation.
- Tailored insights with adaptable reporting that accommodates preferred media tactics, creative variations, and campaign objectives.
- Match rate improvements of nearly 10 percent year-over-year for clients using new techniques, data sources, and technology innovations.
"Marketers have struggled with outdated measurement techniques, panels, or other fragmented datasets, leading to gaps in visibility and misaligned investments, but Cross-Media Intelligence solves these longstanding challenges. For the first time, Cross-Media Intelligence delivers a single, unified view of campaign performance across channels, publishers, and granular media tactics, such as creative, for deeper insights, unlocking new value for customers," said Kimberly Bloomston, chief product officer of LiveRamp, in a statement.
