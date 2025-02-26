Reltio Launches Lightspeed Data Delivery Network

Reltio, a data unification and management company, has launched the Reltio Lightspeed Data Delivery Network to power real-time applications and personalized customer experiences with unified data served in less than 50 milliseconds globally.

Reltio's Lightspeed Data Delivery Network will enable businesses to do the following:

Access critical data globally in less than 50 milliseconds for real-time, customer-facing, and business-critical applications.

Leverage query-optimized, in-memory datasets in a simplified service architecture.

Improve core data availability and resilience via optional multi-region deployments.

"Customer engagement and conversion no longer happen in the rearview mirror; they happen in the moment," said Ansh Kanwar, Reltio's executive vice president of product, technology, and strategy, in a statement. "Reltio Lightspeed Data Delivery Network solves this by instantly delivering API-ready data anywhere in under 50 milliseconds, eliminating service complexity so businesses can focus on what matters most—delivering seamless digital experiences and real-time engagement that gives them a competitive edge."

Reltio also introduced features to Reltio Data Cloud, further enhancing data security, scalability, and accessibility. Reltio Data Cloud now offers features to enhance data privacy, unification, and usability, including the following: