Botify Unveils Agentic Workflows for AI-Powered Search

Botify, providers of solutions for brand visibility, today unveiled agentic artificial intelligence automation to power search by consumers and, now, AI agents and AI bots.

Botify's agentic automation approach includes new and enhanced solutions to help companies be found everywhere by people, bots, and agents. Features include the following:

Agentic workflows that automate content optimization and capture search traffic.

Fully automated indexation across all search platforms to ensure offerings are accurately represented in real time in AI-powered search results, answer engines, and agent responses.

Expanded automation capabilities to enhance the visibility of the most valuable web pages across traditional and AI-powered search engines, including smart content enrichment, internal link generation, scalable testing and deployment of optimizations, and rendering for bots.

New commercial offerings to accelerate online visibility, including a tailored approach for mid-sized websites, through a combination of technology and managed services.