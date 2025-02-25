Seismic Launches Winter 25 Release

Sales enablement technology provider Seismic today launched its Winter 2025 Product Release with new artificial intelligence-assisted solutions to help revenue leaders and their teams improve efficiency, visibility, and alignment across their go-to-market (GTM) teams.

Key Seismic Winter 2025 Release features and capabilities include the following:

Aura Copilot expansion to Slack and Microsoft Teams, delivering real-time answers to reps' questions directly within their preferred collaboration tools.

Flexible Page Layouts that improve content accessibility for sellers, marketing, and enablement teams and enable them to design Pages that organize information, find the resources they need, and leverage Aura Copilot to build Pages faster and in multiple languages.

Seismic Programswith enhanced Analytics and Program Management for deeper insights into enablement's business impact, rep behavior, and program effectiveness.

Seismic for Meetings, which accelerates deal cycles with AI-powered insight, intelligent summaries, and key takeaways from meetings, reviews calls, identifies next steps, and drives deals forward.

Seismic Skills with more intuitive dashboards, expanded assessment options, and deeper visibility into individual rep progress.