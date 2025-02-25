PhotoShelter Launches UGC Management
PhotoShelter, a digital asset management platform provider, today launched PhotoShelter UGC Management to help organizations collect and maximize the impact of user-generated content (UGC).
With a simple QR code or link, companies, sports teams, and universities can now source authentic, high-quality visuals directly from their audiences. PhotoShelter UGC Management provides a branded landing page where users can upload content instantly. Every submission is funneled into a centralized review gallery, allowing organizations to vet and approve content to use for future marketing, social media, or live event use.
"The most compelling brand stories come from real people," said Andrew Fingerman, CEO of PhotoShelter, in a statement. "With UGC Management, we're giving brands an intuitive, seamless way to make the most of their audiences' content, turning everyday moments into high-impact visuals that drive engagement and connection."