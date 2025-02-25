PhotoShelter Launches UGC Management

PhotoShelter, a digital asset management platform provider, today launched PhotoShelter UGC Management to help organizations collect and maximize the impact of user-generated content (UGC).

With a simple QR code or link, companies, sports teams, and universities can now source authentic, high-quality visuals directly from their audiences. PhotoShelter UGC Management provides a branded landing page where users can upload content instantly. Every submission is funneled into a centralized review gallery, allowing organizations to vet and approve content to use for future marketing, social media, or live event use.