Alida Introduces Usability Testing Tool 

Alida, a user research solutions provider, is adding a usability testing tool to its all-in-one platform.

Alida's new product features will help companies gather meaningful, iterative feedback from their communities of real users on concepts, prototypes, live websites, and more. The first set of features released as part of Alida's unmoderated usability testing launch will be unmoderated screen recording.

"The user experience industry is seeing unprecedented growth, yet over half of product managers still feel they don't spend enough time engaging with their own customers," said Mary Kay Evans, chief go-to-market officer of Alida, in a statement. "At Alida, we believe that real user feedback is the key to driving the most valuable and impactful innovation. With the announcement of our expanded capabilities of unmoderated usability testing, we are excited to help brands test and validate directly with their own customers, all while leveraging some of the most advanced research methods available on the market."