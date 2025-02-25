Pipeline360 Partners with B2B Content Specialist The Expert Network
Pipeline360 has partnered with B2B content services specialist The Expert Network, enhancing its Branded Demand services by integrating TEN's content and creative services, addressing end-to-end demand generation needs, from strategy and execution to performance measurement.
This partnership combines Pipeline360's B2B marketplace for content syndication, display advertising, and performance insights with The Expert Network's global content strategy, creation and activation expertise to help B2B marketers scale and measure demand generation efforts.
"Today's B2B marketers are stretched thin, balancing limited time and resources while navigating a landscape of over 15,000 martech solutions. The last thing they need is another platform to manage. They're looking for results," said Tony Uphoff, CEO of Pipeline360, in a statement. "By partnering with The Expert Network, we're proud to offer the power of Demand-as-a-Service, a next-generation model that reimagines how B2B marketers achieve their objectives."
"We are committed to seamlessly linking brand to demand and content to media through a more expert, flexible, and accountable approach," said Stuart Giddings, founder and CEO of The Expert Network, in a statement. "We're excited to join forces with Pipeline360 to deliver a new and different offering with Demand-as-a-Service, setting a new standard for what's possible in B2B marketing."