Pipeline360 Partners with B2B Content Specialist The Expert Network

Pipeline360 has partnered with B2B content services specialist The Expert Network, enhancing its Branded Demand services by integrating TEN's content and creative services, addressing end-to-end demand generation needs, from strategy and execution to performance measurement.

This partnership combines Pipeline360's B2B marketplace for content syndication, display advertising, and performance insights with The Expert Network's global content strategy, creation and activation expertise to help B2B marketers scale and measure demand generation efforts.