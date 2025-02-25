Helium 10 Launches Helium 10 Ads

Helium 10, a provider of Amazon research data and e-commerce solutions, today launched Helium 10 Ads, a fusion of search optimization insights and ad technology powered by Pacvue's commerce acceleration platform.

With Helium 10 Ads, sellers can do the following:

"Helium 10 processes over 2 billion data points every day and offers the most powerful Amazon database spanning more than 450 million products to drive retail readiness at every stage across product discovery, keyword research, and listing optimization. And now, with Pacvue's powerful AI ad technology, sellers can reach their target audiences with greater precision, scale smarter, and drive sustainable growth with ease," said Alfred Wang, director of data and product solutions at Pacvue, in a statement.

"In an industry where advertising is essential to stay ahead and every dollar matters, sellers and SMBs need tools they can trust without constant manual intervention," said Zoe Lu, senior vice president of SMB at Pacvue, in a statement. "Helium 10 Ads powered by Pacvue democratizes access to best-in-class AI advertising capabilities that automatically manage campaigns and optimize performance, so sellers can focus on what matters - growing their businesses. We've brought AI Advertising into Helium 10's most popular plan at no additional cost for our Platinum customers, further lowering the barrier to entry for customers to quickly launch and scale advertising campaigns."