Yottaa Launches Web Performance Services

Yottaa, an e-commerce site performance optimization provider, today launched Yottaa Web Performance Services, a fully managed solution that maximizes website speed and security and reduces operational complexity for online retailers.

Yottaa Web Performance Services leverages Fastly's Edge Cloud, HUMAN's Defense Platform, and Yottaa Web Performance Cloud. Yottaa's experts handle monitoring, issue resolution, and real-time optimizations, and proactively block DDoS attacks, bot fraud, and security threats while optimizing Core Web Vitals to drive conversions.