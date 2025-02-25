Yottaa Launches Web Performance Services
Yottaa, an e-commerce site performance optimization provider, today launched Yottaa Web Performance Services, a fully managed solution that maximizes website speed and security and reduces operational complexity for online retailers.
Yottaa Web Performance Services leverages Fastly's Edge Cloud, HUMAN's Defense Platform, and Yottaa Web Performance Cloud. Yottaa's experts handle monitoring, issue resolution, and real-time optimizations, and proactively block DDoS attacks, bot fraud, and security threats while optimizing Core Web Vitals to drive conversions.
"With Yottaa Web Performance Services, brands get top-tier performance, enterprise-grade security, and a team of web performance experts acting as an extension of their own. We make it easier and more cost-effective to deliver secure, high-speed shopping experiences so brands can focus on growing revenue instead of wrangling infrastructure," said Darin Archer, chief product officer of Yottaa, in a statement.