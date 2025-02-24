Aquant Launches Aquant AI for Service Professionals

Aquant has launched Aquant AI for Service Professionals, which allows service professionals to ask any question and get the right answer at the right time for every service interaction.

Aquant AI provides expert-level guidance across every step of the service process, from diagnosing issues to accessing documentation, ordering parts, analyzing workforce trends, and reviewing technical schematics. The AI proactively anticipates users' needs, offering suggestions even when they don't know what to ask. And with continuous learning, the platform refines its accuracy over time, integrating real-world expertise and user feedback.