Aquant Launches Aquant AI for Service Professionals
Aquant has launched Aquant AI for Service Professionals, which allows service professionals to ask any question and get the right answer at the right time for every service interaction.
Aquant AI provides expert-level guidance across every step of the service process, from diagnosing issues to accessing documentation, ordering parts, analyzing workforce trends, and reviewing technical schematics. The AI proactively anticipates users' needs, offering suggestions even when they don't know what to ask. And with continuous learning, the platform refines its accuracy over time, integrating real-world expertise and user feedback.
"Aquant AI is ready for anything. It is built to be as dynamic as the service teams who rely on it," said Assaf Melochna, president and co-founder of Aquant, in a statement. "The latest innovations to the platform ensure that every call center agent, field technician, service leader, and even end-customer always has the best solution at their fingertips. With Aquant AI, service teams are more prepared, more efficient, and more empowered than ever before."
