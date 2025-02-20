Sitecore Updates Its Digital Experience Platform and Content Management System for Marketers

Sitecore. a provider of digital experience software, has added more than 250 innovations for its intelligent digital experience platform (DXP) and content management system (CMS). Highlights include big advances in Sitecore Stream AI capabilities.

Sitecore Stream embeds the following three capabilities into Sitecore products:

Brand-aware AI, which keeps AI-driven actions on-brand and makes them smarter over time.

AI brand, campaign, content, experience, and optimization copilots.

Agentic workflows that harmonize human input and AI automation.

Sitecore is releasing more than 250 innovations for its composable DXP to help marketers create, build, and optimize digital experiences and content that align with their brand identity and drive engagement and conversions. Some of the highlights include the following:

Sitecore Stream AI capabilities are now available across Sitecore's DXP, including its CMS, digital asset management solution, and customer data platform.

Sitecore Stream Brand Kits now organize key guidelines for brand and sub-brands, including global goals, brand context, dos and don'ts, tone of voice, checklists, grammar guidelines, visual guidelines, and image style.

Brand Chat now supports brainstorming to help marketers ideate with new features, such as canvas view, quick actions, and chat history .

A new variant generation feature to tailor messaging, optimize performance, and maintain relevance across platforms and contexts.

A/B/n testing in XM Cloud, which lets marketers optimize components, control traffic, and automatically serve the best variant. Component variants are stored at the edge to deliver a superfast user experience.

A new marketer dashboard about user behavior, website performance, workflow, and more.

New site collections functionality that delivers multisite management.

XM Cloud now empowers marketers to create, duplicate, and manage unlimited websites across brands in one place.

The new publishing visibility feature that lets marketers control where and when content goes live by giving them a full view of the publishing process.

XM Cloud with expanded support beyond Next.js to include Angular and .NET Core frameworks.

Variant creation, which translates content for marketing teams to use for localized content and digital experiences.

Sitecore's enhanced visual search, which unlocks new ways to discovery assets, including visual similarity, semantic search, reverse-image lookup, and color-based search. Marketers can find the right content faster, with no tags required.

Grounded image tagging, which eliminates the process of manually tagging images to enable consistent metadata use, improve searchability, and update assets in bulk and ensure consistency across digital assets.

A new and improved public collections app for marketers to share the latest approved content with partners and agencies.

The Sitecore Stream content copilot available in Sitecore's experience platform (XP) to help marketers cangenerate content in seconds while modifying content length, tone of voice, and grammar.

Sitecore CDP now delivers generative insights, offering AI-driven recommendations to optimize campaigns.

Sitecore Personalize automates post-experiment actions for faster, smarter personalization decisions.