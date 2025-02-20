Typeform Launches AI Suite for Data Collection

Typeform, providers of a form builder and conversational data collection platform, today launched its Winter '25 release, delivering more artificial intelligence-powered capabilities that help companies create, interact, and analyze with AI to get deeper insights, faster.

Typeform's Creator AI features include the following:

AI Form Builder, to generate questions and structure forms instantly with a simple prompt.

AI Form Import, to import questions by copying, pasting, or uploading a Google Form.

AI Brand Kit, to automatically apply brand colors, logos, and design elements using only a company URL.

AI Form Translation, to connect with a global audience with seamless, automatic translations in more than 25 languages.

AI Content Optimizer, to improve question clarity to get more precise responses.

Typeform's Interaction AI improves engagement to elicit stronger responses, automatically following up with additional questions to capture richer answers. It can detect vague responses and prompt for clarification, ensuring more detailed insights.

Insights AI, which transforms raw data into actionable insights, now includes the following features:

Ask AI, allowing users to instantly analyze data by asking simple questions and get insights and charts in return.

Topic Detection, to surface trending topics from large volumes of open-ended text and video responses in seconds.

Sentiment Analysis, to automatically detect whether responses are positive, neutral, or negative.

Quantitative Analysis, to convert closed-ended responses into visual reports and charts, with key insights for fast analysis.