Klaviyo Launches Klaviyo B2C CRM

Klaviyo today launched Klaviyo B2C CRM, an all-in-one platform made up of Klaviyo Marketing, Klaviyo Analytics, and Klaviyo Service and powered by Klaviyo Data Platform (KDP).

New product offerings in Klaviyo B2C CRM include the following

Klaviyo Service with Customer Hub as Klaviyo's first service product, a signed-in shopper experience to bring marketing and service together, allowing customers to track orders, manage subscriptions, and discover new products in one place.

Klaviyo Analytics to help companies better understand customer and purchase behavior and take action faster.

Klaviyo Marketing, with expanded tools to help companies run campaigns across multiple channels, personalize outreach, and automate engagement.

Powered by Klaviyo Data Platform (KDP), Klaviyo B2C CRM helps users handle huge volumes of data, transactions, and 1:1 relationships at scale, With KDP and more than 350 pre-built integrations and open APIs, they can also connect customer, purchase, and behavioral data from anywhere, store it without expiration, and make it actionable in minutes.