Adobe Releases Real-Time CDP Collaboration

Adobe today released Adobe Real-Time CDP Collaboration, providing advertisers and publishers a secure environment to collaborate on first-party data and identify high-value audiences and activate campaigns, all without moving or exposing directly identifiable customer data.

Built on Adobe Experience Platform, which provides a single view of customers across every channel, Real-Time CDP Collaboration is purpose-built for companies to connect and collaborate on first-party data. In addition to creating new high-value audiences and driving more relevant campaigns, users can measure ad effectiveness directly with publishers that now include NBCUniversal and Warner Bros. Discovery. Adobe also offers a flexible solution where customers can securely connect data across ecosystem partners including Snowflake and Amazon Web Services (AWS), and identity partners including Acxiom, LiveRamp, TransUnion, and The Trade Desk.

With Real-Time CDP Collaboration, companies can do the following:

Connect with trusted partners and collaborate with dashboards that instantly surface insights on audience overlap and opportunities for customer acquisition, retargeting, or suppression.

Leverage audiences already built within Adobe Real-Time CDP or other preferred platforms and cloud storage partners.

Maximize audience discovery and activation, all without exposing proprietary customer information or data.

Customize data visibility and access to ongoing campaigns.

Activate relevant audience segments with publishers across ad channels, such as display, video and TV streaming.

Reach high-value customers, tapping into premium inventory and suppressing already-converted audiences to optimize spend.

Scale ad revenue and strengthen brand relationships by refining audience targeting.

Measure campaign performance through actionable campaign insights and on-demand dashboards with metrics on active and historical campaigns across publishers, impressions, reach and frequency.