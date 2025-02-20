The Juice Acquires AudiencePlus

B2B content platform provider The Juice has acquired audience marketing platform AudiencePlus. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, but it was reported that the combined company will operate under the AudiencePlus brand.

The Juice connects B2B marketers with an audience of more than 100,000 B2B professionals. AudiencePlus empowers marketers to build owned media properties and better act on the data from their audiences. Together, the combined company will help marketers publish multimedia content, instantly distribute it to engaged, targeted audiences, and convert on data from a single platform.