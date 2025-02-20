The Juice Acquires AudiencePlus
B2B content platform provider The Juice has acquired audience marketing platform AudiencePlus. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, but it was reported that the combined company will operate under the AudiencePlus brand.
The Juice connects B2B marketers with an audience of more than 100,000 B2B professionals. AudiencePlus empowers marketers to build owned media properties and better act on the data from their audiences. Together, the combined company will help marketers publish multimedia content, instantly distribute it to engaged, targeted audiences, and convert on data from a single platform.
"AudiencePlus and The Juice are solving a persisting problem for marketers in different yet complementary ways. Not only did a partnership become obvious, but we recognized a larger opportunity to accelerate our shared vision that involved one product and team," said Jonathan Gandolf, founder and CEO of The Juice, in a statement. "The combined product will allow marketers to return to creating content that resonates with humans, not algorithms.
"The future of B2B marketing is all about quality content, smart distribution, and building audiences," Gandolf added. "By bringing these two companies together, we've never been in a better position to accelerate this future for B2B marketers and brands."
"We've both built a powerful product and network that multiplies in impact when brought together," said AudiencePlus CEO and Founder Anthony Kennada in a statement. "The Juice team has an exciting vision for audience marketing, and I'm excited to help them usher in this future for our customers."