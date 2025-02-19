LinkedIn Launches Conversions API and Revenue Attribution Report
Today, LinkedIn launched Conversions API and Revenue Attribution Report features to help marketers measure the long-term impact of campaigns, prove their effectiveness, and optimize them.
With Conversions API (CAPI), marketers can connect their first-party online and offline data to LinkedIn to target audiences that are most likely to take action. They can also optimize for qualified leads and gain comprehensive insights by capturing conversions across multiple touchpoints.
Revenue Attribution Report (RAR) connects marketers' CRM data, including their opportunity and pipeline details, to their LinkedIn marketing campaigns to prove account-level impact of their campaigns on sales metrics. It also lets users review data over extended periods (365 days) and track opportunities on a company level to unlock additional revenue.
"Our new updates are designed to help B2B marketers get smarter on the ways buyers interact with their campaigns so that they can confidently measure the performance of their campaign and its impact on their business," Jae Oh, head of ads measurement at LinkedIn, wrote in a blog post today.