LinkedIn Launches Conversions API and Revenue Attribution Report

Today, LinkedIn launched Conversions API and Revenue Attribution Report features to help marketers measure the long-term impact of campaigns, prove their effectiveness, and optimize them.

With Conversions API (CAPI), marketers can connect their first-party online and offline data to LinkedIn to target audiences that are most likely to take action. They can also optimize for qualified leads and gain comprehensive insights by capturing conversions across multiple touchpoints.

Revenue Attribution Report (RAR) connects marketers' CRM data, including their opportunity and pipeline details, to their LinkedIn marketing campaigns to prove account-level impact of their campaigns on sales metrics. It also lets users review data over extended periods (365 days) and track opportunities on a company level to unlock additional revenue.