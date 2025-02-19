DoubleVerify Launches Content-Level Controls on Meta

DoubleVerify, providers of a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics, has launched content-level controls for Meta's Facebook and Instagram Feed and Reels.

This release will allow advertisers to proactively avoid content they deem unsuitable before their ads are served, enhancing brand impact across Meta's platforms.

DVs new content-level controls evaluate inventory before impressions are delivered and identify content that falls below the brand safety floor and does not align with the company's suitability tiers in an automated manner.

"DoubleVerify's new content-level controls are a game changer for advertisers," said Mark Zagorski, CEO of DoubleVerify, in a statement. "By combining content-level controls with post-bid measurement, we're enabling brands to maximize both the quality and impact of their campaigns. Advertisers can ensure their ads appear in environments that align with their brand, powering media effectiveness and boosting advertising ROI. This release strengthens our commitment to provide industry-leading, independent solutions that help brands improve quality reach and drive meaningful engagement on platforms like Facebook and Instagram."

In addition, DV has rolled out 30 content-level avoidance categories, such as youth and young adults, youth entertainment, and gambling. These expanded categories offer advertisers precise control and protection tailored to their brand preferences.

With this release, advertisers will benefit from the following:

End-to-end Performance: Seamless alignment of content-level controls with post-bid measurement, improving campaign suitability rates, reducing media waste, and enhancing ad performance on Meta's Facebook and Instagram Feed and Reels campaigns.

Operational Efficiency: Automated, hourly refresh of content-level avoidance that requires no manual intervention.

Trusted Coverage: Independent, third-party monitoring and protection of ad placements.

DV's solution is powered by its Universal Content Intelligence classification engine. DV analyzes video, image, audio, speech, and text elements to deliver superior content classifications at scale. Key frame extraction focuses only on the most important moments where changes happen.

Measurement data insights and content-level controls are available through DV Pinnacle, the company's unified service and analytics reporting platform, enabling advertisers to monitor and optimize their Meta ad campaigns.