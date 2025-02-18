Gupshup Launches AI Agent Library

Gupshup, a conversational artificial intelligence platform provider, has released the AI Agent Library, a suite of 15 pre-built and customizable AI agents with industry knowhow specifically designed for B2C engagement across the business lifecycle of marketing, selling, and support.

Gupshup's AI Agents leverage large language models for rich customer interactions, integrate with back-end systems, and are deployable in omnichannel environments, including messaging channels like WhatsApp, SMS, RCS, voice, web, and mobile. Built on Gupshup Conversation Cloud, an advanced platform for building rich conversational experiences, these AI Agents can plan, execute, and learn and leverage LLM models to engage in rich, multi-turn natural language conversations with users. They also manage outbound notifications, reminders, and alerts Deeply integrated with relevant back-end systems and tools, such as catalogs, CRM systems, ticketing system,s and calendars, they can fetch and update the data accurately.

They can also track the conversation history by integrating with common data platforms. Deeply embedded trust and safety guardrails ensure that the AI does not stray from its designated role while maintaining brand integrity. With detailed analytics, businesses can get insights on customer interactions, enabling them to identify areas for improvement, measure the effectiveness of the AI agent, and continuously refine its capabilities.

For example, the Lead Generation AI Agent autonomously collects, qualifies, and nurtures leads while orchestrating targeted drip campaigns. The Product Discovery AI Agent accelerates sales by providing consultative product discovery and intelligent recommendations. And the Order Management AI Agent handles order tracking, returns handling, and delivery optimization.

Businesses can customize and deploy their own conversational AI agents using simple prompt instructions, define engagement rules, agent personality, and brand voice, configure sophisticated skills, and integrate with third-party platforms, all while maintaining enterprise-grade security and control. Each AI agent comes with pre-set guardrails and hallucination controls.