HubSpot and Canva Partner
Today, HubSpot and Canva announced a partnership that brings Canva's complete design experience and Magic Studio AI tools directly into HubSpot's customer platform. This embedded experience, accessed through a native “Design with Canva" button, enables teams to design, collaborate, and publish content without leaving their HubSpot portal.
With the enhanced integration, teams can now add Canva Pro Elements to their designs, comment and share Canva designs with their teams, and find designs created in HubSpot in their Canva homepages.
"Visual storytelling is one of the most powerful ways to show, not tell, your story to customers. One image can do the work of a thousand words," said Karen Ng, senior vice president of product and partnerships at HubSpot, in a statement. "By bringing together Canva's creative platform with HubSpot's customer platform, we're making it fast and easy for teams to create professional designs at scale. Whether you're a team of one or hundreds, this integration empowers you to meet the growing content demands of today's market."