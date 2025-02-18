HubSpot and Canva Partner

Today, HubSpot and Canva announced a partnership that brings Canva's complete design experience and Magic Studio AI tools directly into HubSpot's customer platform. This embedded experience, accessed through a native “Design with Canva" button, enables teams to design, collaborate, and publish content without leaving their HubSpot portal.

With the enhanced integration, teams can now add Canva Pro Elements to their designs, comment and share Canva designs with their teams, and find designs created in HubSpot in their Canva homepages.