Uptiq Launches AI Workbench Developer Edition

Uptiq has launched the Developer Edition of the AI Workbench, a platform to help developers create artificial intelligence aents and agentic applications for the financial services industry.

This new release offers low-code/no-code tools, a large language model--agnostic framework, and enterprise-grade security. It supports 16 large language models (LLMs), including a library of fine-tuned models for wealth, banking, lending, and capital markets.

The Uptiq AI Workbench Developer Edition enables developers to do the following:

Create and configure custom AI agents tailored for financial workflows, such as commercial lending, credit underwriting, and customer service automation.

Design complex business workflows using preset nodes for data integrations, user interactions, and AI-powered decision-making.

Leverage a pre-built data gateway and a library of pre-configured integrations with financial data sources, such as banking, credit bureaus, and accounting platforms.

Implement retrieval-augmented generation to convert structured and unstructured financial documents into AI knowledge.

Ensure enterprise-grade security and compliance with built-in features like hallucination control, personally identifiable information masking, and compliance monitoring.

Leverage Quick Create Agent Capability to create AI agents for tasks such as summarizing loan documents, extracting critical information like interest rates, payment dates, and loan amounts, and providing summaries to clients.

Leverage the Agent Store to commercialize their AI solutions, making their AI agents available to a growing network of more than 300 financial institutions using the Uptiq Platform.