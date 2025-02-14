Sprinklr Integrates with Bluesky for Insights and Publishing

Sprinklr, providers of a unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform, has integrated with Bluesky for insights and content publishing.

The two companies' mutual customers can now leverage the Sprinklr platform to engage audiences on Bluesky, deliver consistent content, track key metrics, and gather insights to inform brand strategies.

With this new API integration, Sprinklr enables users to do the following:

"Bluesky grew from a community of 3 million invite-only users at its February 2024 launch, to a public app with more than 30 million users in just one year," said Sprinklr's senior vice president of global alliances and partners, Jim Nairn, in a statement. "The rapid growth and engagement levels on Bluesky are impressive, and our customers have looked to Sprinklr to help them seamlessly integrate this platform into their global strategies. We are excited to empower enterprise brands with the ability to engage meaningfully and gain valuable insights from this growing community."

"Bluesky is a home for creators. We see Bluesky as the lobby to the open web and want to help everyone reach their audiences," said Bluesky Chief Operating Officer Rose Wang in a statement. "We are excited to partner with Sprinklr to help enable some of the world's largest brands to create quality content that adds value to the community. The community on Bluesky is organic and highly engaged, and if brands can create content that engages users in an authentic way, they will get a massive return."

"Bluesky provides a unique level of control to users over their experiences on the platform. This approach is important and differentiating, as it leads to strong communities tailored toward shared interests," said Sprinklr Vice President of Partner Strategy and Development Jim Tomanchek in a statement. "In an ever-growing social ecosystem, consumers are self-selecting and identifying themselves based on their passions and interests. Brands need to be contextually informed about and able to participate in these communities. Those that can provide value will see engagement and return from these passionate customers."