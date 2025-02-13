Sprout Social Launches Rebranded Influencer Marketing Platform

Sprout Social today relaunched its rebranded influencer marketing platform, Sprout Social Influencer Marketing (formerly Tagger Media). Sprout Social acquired Tagger Media in August 2023.

Sprout Social Influencer Marketing offers artificial intelligence-powered insights and advanced analytics to help marketers identify the right influencers, build authentic partnerships, and maximize the ROI of their campaigns. It provides actionable insights to identify and activate the right influencers, supports more effective workflows, and centralizes campaign management.