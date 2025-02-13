Sprout Social Launches Rebranded Influencer Marketing Platform
Sprout Social today relaunched its rebranded influencer marketing platform, Sprout Social Influencer Marketing (formerly Tagger Media). Sprout Social acquired Tagger Media in August 2023.
Sprout Social Influencer Marketing offers artificial intelligence-powered insights and advanced analytics to help marketers identify the right influencers, build authentic partnerships, and maximize the ROI of their campaigns. It provides actionable insights to identify and activate the right influencers, supports more effective workflows, and centralizes campaign management.
"The growth of influencer marketing is undeniable, projected to be a $199 billion industry by 2032," said Scott Morris, chief marketing officer of Sprout Social, in a statement. "Consumers increasingly trust influencers more than brands, pushing companies to prioritize authentic, relationship-driven campaigns. Sprout equips brands with the tools and data to identify the right influencers, drive customer growth, and build lasting trust. And the results are undeniable: Businesses on average earn $6.50 for every $1 spent on influencer marketing, with top campaigns delivering even greater returns."