Pega Launches Agent Experience

Pegasystems has introduced Pega Agent Experience, (Pega AgentX), a set of new application programming interfaces in Pega's workflow automation and orchestration solution to deliver artificial intelligence agents.

Pega AgentX transforms any Pega workflow into a dynamic agentic orchestration engine, guiding AI agents to optimally complete tasks while invoking other AI agents to automate additional steps.

Pega GenAI Blueprint has enabled companies to deploy workflows. Now, with Pega AgentX, each Pega workflow becomes an agentic automation engine, driving conversational experiences on the front-end while orchestrating the right agents to get the work done on the back end.

With Pega AgentX, any agent can identify and execute the optimal Pega workflow to guide them through requested tasks, including processing orders, updating customer accounts, filing applications, and more. And if the task requires other specialized AI agents, such as to extract information from an image or draft a compliant email response to a customer, Pega AgentX invokes the right agent from any platform to finish the job.

Pega AgentX can also act as a conversational concierge that collects data and answers questions. Built-in governance and compliance controls help ensure secure, auditable interactions needed in regulated industries while protecting against unpredictability and risk.;