8x8 Announces 8x8 Aftersale Assist
Combining 8x8 Platform for CX components from 8x8 Contact Center, 8x8 CPaaS, and 8x8 Work, 8x8 Aftersale Assist delivers automated end-to-end artificial intelligence-powered customer experience solutions for retailers to continue building the customer relationship beyond the sale.
8x8 Aftersale Assist helps retailers proactively offer help and support with setup, installation, or any other issues via automated SMS to either access AI-powered self service or consult directly with a contact center agent. If choosing to connect with an agent, customers can connect with an agent immediately or schedule a consultation through the 8x8 Intelligent Customer Assistant. The agent can then elevate the real-time interaction to video, directly from the 8x8 Contact Center Agent Workspace, via a one-way video link.
8x8 Aftersale Assist is delivered through the 8x8 Platform for CX, which unites contact center, unified communications, and CPaaS APIs. It can also be used with the 8x8 Sales Assist solution to deliver a streamlined customer journey from the start of the shopping experience to the post-sale experience.
"Retailers understand the importance of fostering loyalty in their customer base, ensuring customers come back time and time again. This is the foundation for lasting growth in every industry," said Lisa Martin, chief revenue officer of 8x8, in a statement. "With 8x8 Aftersale Assist, we are providing retailers with the tools they need to turn every shopper into a loyal customer, seamlessly transforming transactions into lasting relationships."
"At the end of the day, we're all consumers, and we all want seamless, easy experiences, regardless of the sector we're in," said Hunter Middleton, chief product officer of 8x8, in a statement. "8x8 Aftersale Assist ensures that retailers have the tools they need to enhance customer experiences, driving customer satisfaction and loyalty and eliminating unnecessary, costly returns and material expenditures."