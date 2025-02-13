8x8 Announces 8x8 Aftersale Assist

Combining 8x8 Platform for CX components from 8x8 Contact Center, 8x8 CPaaS, and 8x8 Work, 8x8 Aftersale Assist delivers automated end-to-end artificial intelligence-powered customer experience solutions for retailers to continue building the customer relationship beyond the sale.

8x8 Aftersale Assist helps retailers proactively offer help and support with setup, installation, or any other issues via automated SMS to either access AI-powered self service or consult directly with a contact center agent. If choosing to connect with an agent, customers can connect with an agent immediately or schedule a consultation through the 8x8 Intelligent Customer Assistant. The agent can then elevate the real-time interaction to video, directly from the 8x8 Contact Center Agent Workspace, via a one-way video link.

8x8 Aftersale Assist is delivered through the 8x8 Platform for CX, which unites contact center, unified communications, and CPaaS APIs. It can also be used with the 8x8 Sales Assist solution to deliver a streamlined customer journey from the start of the shopping experience to the post-sale experience.