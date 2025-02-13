Outreach Adds to Its Sales Execution Platform

Outreach has added to its Sales Execution platform to increase efficiencies across the sales cycle.

The platform updates include the following:

Expanded Mobile Sales Execution, to help sellers execute email tasks, manage their inboxes, and place calls through the in-app dialer while on the go.

Smart Views for Account and Prospect Management, for field sales reps to execute personalized engagement strategies from their mobile devices.

Shared Kaia Recording Visibility and Insights, for control over who can view shared recordings and to provide notification when shared recordings are viewed, signaling buyer interest.

One-Sided Call Recording Enhancement with seller-side live transcription.

Net Summary Forecast, for a unified view of overall revenue performance by auto-calculating a net summary forecast that combines new business and renewals.

Custom Reporting Layouts, to build and save custom views for Outreach reports, track key metrics, and share insights across stakeholders.

Tile Framework Enhancements, with new self-serve tile configurations that allow users to organize prospect and account information.