NIQ Adds Strategic Analytics & Insights

Consumer intelligence company NielsenIQ has launched Strategic Analytics & Insights, integrating its Advanced Analytics Consulting, Consumer & Marketing Insights, BASES, and extensive datasets into a new group.

Strategic Analytics & Insights will develop growth roadmaps around the following four key practice areas:

"We couldn't be more excited to introduce our new Strategic Analytics & Insights group, which reflects our commitment to providing clients with the Full View," said Ramon Melgarejo, president of Strategic Analytics & Insights at NIQ, in a statement. "At NIQ, our mission is to uncover what people want and why, and we do that by combining our strengths in revenue growth management, brand strategy, consumer insights, precision activation, and innovation. By bringing these capabilities together, we're empowering businesses to make smarter decisions, tackle complexity, and confidently take their next big step. This move not only delivers greater value for our clients but also marks a pivotal moment in our journey toward an exciting and dynamic future."