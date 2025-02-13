SAP Debuts Business Data Cloud with Databricks

SAP today introduced SAP Business Data Cloud to unify all SAP and third-party data throughout organizations.

The solution harmonizes data from mission-critical applications with data engineering and business analytics capabilities. It natively embeds Databricks technology for data engineering, machine learning, and artificial intelligence workloads.

"SAP Business Data Cloud unleashes the full value of enterprise data for Business AI," said SAP CEO Christian Klein in a statement. "It combines SAP's unique expertise in mission-critical, end-to-end processes and semantically rich data with Databricks' world-class data engineering capabilities to create a ground-breaking solution that helps organizations do more with their data than ever before." "Every company on the planet wants to get more value out of their data and greater returns on their AI investments," said Ali Ghodsi, co-founder and CEO of Databricks, in a statement. "By joining forces with SAP, we're helping organizations bring together all their data, regardless of format or where it lives, to govern, analyze, and build domain-specific AI applications on the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform."

SAP Business Data Cloud will also offer insight apps that use data products and AI models connected to real-time data to deliver advanced analytics and planning across all lines of business.

It will also improve how Joule, SAP's generative AI copilot, accelerates cross-functional workflows. Powered by the SAP Knowledge Graph, Joule agents deeply understand end-to-end processes and can collaborate across functions to solve complex business challenges.

SAP also unveiled a series of ready-to-use Joule agents across finance, service, sales, and more to come across the SAP Business Suite. Joule sales agents, for example, will accelerate multi-step business processes to resolve disputes and process customer inquiries faster.

SAP today also announced a new agent builder capability to help businesses build and deploy their own AI agents alongside SAP's library of ready-to-deploy Joule agents.