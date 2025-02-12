Adobe Expands Generative AI in Firefly App

Adobe today released the new Firefly application to generate images, vectors, and now videos with the Firefly Video Model in public beta.

The new Firefly Video Model, an artificial intelligence video generation model, powers Generate Video (beta) in the Firefly application, as well as Generative Extend (beta) in Adobe Premiere Pro, and generates video content that can be used in production today.

Adobe introduced two new offerings: Firefly Standard and Firefly Pro, that give customers access to premium Firefly video and audio features.

New and available globally in the Firefly app today are the following:

Generate Video, powered by the Firefly Video Model, helps creative professionals generate video clips from text prompts or images, use camera angles to control shots, create professional-quality images from 3D sketches, craft atmospheric elements, and develop custom motion design elements. It supports 1080p resolution to start, with both a lower resolution ideation model for high-speed iteration and a 4K model for pro-level production work coming soon. Intuitive controls help users fine-tune any video with detailed camera settings, like sweeping aerial views, frame subjects exactly as envisioned, from dramatic close-ups to expansive long shots, and dynamic movement by selecting from multiple motion paths. Creative professionals can also lock in the first and last frames of a shot to preserve visual continuity, keep colors and character details consistent and more.

The new Firefly app enables multi-modal workflows, bringing together video, image, and vector generation in a single application. Creative professionals can generate images and turn them into video, translate audio into several new languages, and write text prompts to create video clips with exactly the desired style and camera angle, all within Firefly. Firefly integrates with Adobe Creative Cloud applications including Photoshop, Premiere Pro and Adobe Express.

Scene to Image (beta) to create professional quality images from 3D sketches and reference shapes directly within Text to Image and create precise visual guides using 3D tools. Creative professionals can change 3D image angles and perspectives and render production-ready assets from 3D shapes.

Translate Audio and Video into more than 20 languages, with voice, tone, cadence, and acoustic match.