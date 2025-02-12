Nooks and LeadIQ Partner to Deliver Enhanced Mobile Data for Sales Teams
Nooks has partnered with LeadIQ to integrate premium mobile data validation and enrichment capabilities directly within the Nooks AI Sales Assistant Platform (ASAP) to help sales teams improve their connection rates through automated mobile data verification and enrichment.
The integration leverages Nooks' artificial intelligence to automatically identify contacts with missing or potentially outdated mobile numbers. LeadIQ then validates these numbers against its database of verified contacts and enriches the data in real time.
"Sales teams waste countless hours trying to reach prospects on incorrect numbers," said Mei Siauw, CEO of LeadIQ, in a statement. "This partnership brings together two powerful platforms to solve this critical challenge, allowing sales professionals to focus on what they do best: having meaningful conversations that drive revenue. Many of our mutual customers have already seen the value of this integration, including major enterprises with massive sales organizations."
"In today's hybrid work environment, reaching prospects on their mobile devices is more critical than ever," said Dan Lee, CEO of Nooks, in a statement. "By combining LeadIQ's industry-leading mobile data with Nooks' AI-powered parallel dialing capabilities, we're helping sales teams connect with the right prospects, at the right number, fast."