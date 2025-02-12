Nooks and LeadIQ Partner to Deliver Enhanced Mobile Data for Sales Teams

Nooks has partnered with LeadIQ to integrate premium mobile data validation and enrichment capabilities directly within the Nooks AI Sales Assistant Platform (ASAP) to help sales teams improve their connection rates through automated mobile data verification and enrichment.

The integration leverages Nooks' artificial intelligence to automatically identify contacts with missing or potentially outdated mobile numbers. LeadIQ then validates these numbers against its database of verified contacts and enriches the data in real time.