Upland Adds Audiences to Adestra

Upland Software, a provider of cloud software for digital transformation, has added Audiences to its Adestra platform bringing train of thought analytics to email marketers and email data analysts for campaign performance.

Adestra's new data capabilities prompt marketing and data professionals to answer critical questions around their best customers, exploring new audience segments, motivating prospects, increasing subscribers, and lead engagement. Adestra Audiences includes the following capabilities:

The ability to visualize, identify, and target meaningful segments using drag-and-drop charts, tables, and Venn diagrams for tailored campaigns.

The ability to uncover critical buying patterns and build a strategic view by analyzing customer touchpoints to discover which key behaviors, characteristics, or factors are driving customer retention and loyalty.

The ability to explore actionable insights within the data for ultra-personalization or future trend prediction to continuously optimize email campaigns.

The ability to allocate campaign resources using derived data to give messages the winning edge in a crowded inbox.