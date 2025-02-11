Yext Acquires Places Scout

Yext, a digital presence platform for multi-location companies, has acquired Places Scout, local search engine optimization and location intelligence platform provider offering real-time, location-based insights to assess performance, track competitors, and optimize visibility across every major search channel. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquisition strengthens Yext's ability to provide competitive intelligence, benchmarking, and AI-powered insights.

"Places Scout has been a trusted provider of local search intelligence for nearly a decade," said Michael Walrath, Yext's CEO and chairman, in a statement. "Bringing Places Scout's data into Yext immediately enhances our competitive intelligence capabilities, helping brands not just see where they stand but know exactly what steps to take to outperform their competition. As AI search and AI agents transform how customers find information, we are committed to giving brands the insights they need to take control of their digital presence and win. We are thrilled to welcome the Places Scout team to Yext." "Yext has redefined how brands manage their digital presence, while Places Scout has pioneered search intelligence and benchmarking," said Mark Kabana, CEO of Places Scout, in a statement. "Together, we're combining structured data expertise with deep search analytics to give brands a more powerful way to uncover opportunities, refine strategy, and outperform the competition. As we've always said, with better data, you can make better decisions. Now, as part of Yext, we're giving brands unmatched intelligence to adapt, compete, and lead in an AI-driven search world."

This acquisition follows Yext's recent acquisition of Hearsay Systems.