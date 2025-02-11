Amplitude Launches Guides and Surveys

Amplitude, a digital analytics platform provider, today launched Guides and Surveys to help organizations improve onboarding and user engagement.

Amplitude Guides and Surveys allow teams to activate in-product guidance based on rich customer insights. From growth teams striving to personalize every user engagement to marketing teams optimizing in-product communications, and product teams deciphering how customer feedback compares to in-product action, Amplitude enables organizations to perform deep analysis of user experiences and discover new opportunities to engage.

Amplitude uses AI-based targeting and annoyance monitoring to ensure guides are shown when and where users need them most. Use cases for Guides and Surveys include the following:

Product tours.

Announcements, using smart triggers to share updates, event invites, and special offers.

Banners, to highlight important messages or alerts for critical updates or persistent announcements.

Tooltips, to provide quick tips or context for users in the app.

Checklists, to help new users get up and running faster with a personalized action plan.

Surveys, to engage customers, get deeper feedback, and generate insights about their experience in real time.

"Popups have a bad reputation for being annoying, intrusive, and irrelevant, and consumers close them as quickly as possible. That's why Amplitude is taking a different approach, using existing behavioral data to provide personalized guidance, prompts, and surveys that actually improve retention, drive engagement, and help users be more successful," said Francois Ajenstat, chief product officer of Amplitude, in a statement. "And by fully integrating Guides and Surveys into our platform, Amplitude becomes the one-stop platform where digital teams can take action on the data that matters most."

This product launch comes less than four months after Amplitude's acquisition of Command AI, whose next-generation digital adoption product is now fully integrated within the Amplitude platform.