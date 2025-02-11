monday.com Releases monday service

monday.com, providers of a multi-product platform that runs all core aspects of work, has released monday service to help organizations deliver exceptional support experiences faster.

With smart automations that leverage artificial intelligence, monday service is a one-stop-shop for service operations, designed to centralize and streamline workflows across IT, business, and service teams, consolidating requests, incidents, projects, and business data in a single platform. monday service also allows companies to extend their use to external customers and vendor requests to seamlessly connect departments' workflows.

Monday service's key capabilities include the following:

AI-powered Ticket Resolution, to offload tickets and incident resolutions to an AI agent, using ticket history to create knowledge bases for immediate handling.

Automatic ticket classification and smart ticket routing that automatically tags tickets by type, urgency, sentiment, department, and more, with automatic assignment to the relevant agent or team.

Comprehensive dashboards that help service teams monitor their performance to detect issues before they escalate and identify areas for improvement with real-time insights into ticket trends, service performance, and organizational needs.

Customizable Customer Portal that acts as a service hub where end-users can access self-service options, submit tickets, track status, and communicate with the service team.