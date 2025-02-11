k-ecommerce Expands Platform Capabilities
k-ecommerce, a B2B online commerce and payment solution provider, has added platform capabilities enhancing digital buying experiences, streamlining operations, and accelerating growth for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs).
k-ecommerce's new capabilities include the following:
- Google Address Autocomplete, which automates address validation to reduce checkout errors and accelerate shipping.
- Dynamic Attribute Filtering, which simplifies product selection with automated options in real time, eliminating out-of-stock choices.
- Color Swatch Visualization, which provides instant visual previews of all color variants.
- Enhanced Google Tag Manager integration, which adds built-in event tracking and custom event creationl.
- Search Analytics Export, which offers downloadable keyword data for deeper customer behavior analysis and site optimization.
- Multisite Invoice Management, which automates regional compliance with site-specific invoice contents.
- Admin-Controlled Maintenance Mode, which enables direct website maintenance.
"B2B commerce has reached an inflection point that demands consumer-grade experiences with enterprise capabilities," said Elisabeth Martin, director of product management at k-ecommerce, in a statement. "Our latest release bridges this gap by giving customers more control, more integrations, and more streamlined checkout processes. SMBs can now deliver the seamless experiences buyers expect while maintaining the complex pricing, payment, and process requirements unique to B2B operations."