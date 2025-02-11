k-ecommerce Expands Platform Capabilities

k-ecommerce, a B2B online commerce and payment solution provider, has added platform capabilities enhancing digital buying experiences, streamlining operations, and accelerating growth for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs).

k-ecommerce's new capabilities include the following:

"B2B commerce has reached an inflection point that demands consumer-grade experiences with enterprise capabilities," said Elisabeth Martin, director of product management at k-ecommerce, in a statement. "Our latest release bridges this gap by giving customers more control, more integrations, and more streamlined checkout processes. SMBs can now deliver the seamless experiences buyers expect while maintaining the complex pricing, payment, and process requirements unique to B2B operations."