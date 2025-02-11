Situm and HappyOrNot Partner

Situm, a provider of indoor positioning and wayfinding technology, and HappyOrNot, a provider of customer and employee experience management solutions, have partnered to enhance user experiences in large indoor spaces with high visitor traffic, such as shopping malls, hospitals, and airports, through data analysis and service optimization.

The partnership will combine Situm's positioning and wayfinding technology with HappyOrNot's in-moment satisfaction measurement tools, providing real-time insights into visitor behavior, facilitating data-driven service optimization, and resource allocation.