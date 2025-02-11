Situm and HappyOrNot Partner
Situm, a provider of indoor positioning and wayfinding technology, and HappyOrNot, a provider of customer and employee experience management solutions, have partnered to enhance user experiences in large indoor spaces with high visitor traffic, such as shopping malls, hospitals, and airports, through data analysis and service optimization.
The partnership will combine Situm's positioning and wayfinding technology with HappyOrNot's in-moment satisfaction measurement tools, providing real-time insights into visitor behavior, facilitating data-driven service optimization, and resource allocation.
"Thanks to this collaboration, operators of large indoor spaces can make more informed decisions based on the real-time feedback data on visitor movement and perception," said Scott Erickson, HappyOrNot's vice president of global partnerships, in a statement.
"Integrating real-time customer satisfaction data with our wayfinding and workforce management solutions enhances service quality at the right place and time. This immediate feedback loop enables swift adjustments that significantly improve the visitor experience," said Gregory Botanes, Situm's co-founder and vice president, in a statement.