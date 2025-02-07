Loyalty's Impact on Brand Profitability Has Increased, Brand Keys Finds

Brand Keys, in compiling its 28th Annual Customer Loyalty Engagement Index, found that loyalty is more complex today, just as the consumer, the marketplace and marketing have become more complex. But brands best at building loyalty win more customers, more sales, and much bigger market shares, it said.

"The impact of loyalty on brand profitability has increased so significantly since we released those very first calculations in 1997," said Robert Passikoff, founder and president of Brand Keys.

The Customer Loyalty Engagement Index identifies the brands that will dominate their categories in 2025 and revealed dramatic differences in how loyalty operates as the most accurate predictor of consumer purchasing behavior, sales, brand market share, and profits.

Brand Keys surveyed more than 81,000 consumers, aged 16 to 65, examining their attitudes toward and their relationships with 1,100 brands in 104 categories.

The 2025 Brand Loyalty Award winners in the Retail sector include the following:

Apparel

Gold: Levi Strauss

Silver: Zara

Bronze: Old Navy

Athletic Shoes Department Stores

Gold: Nike

Silver: Adidas

Bronze: New Balance

Department Stores:

Gold: Macy’s

Silver: TJ Maxx

Bronze: Kohl’s

Dollar Stores Discount Firearms

Gold: Dollar Tree

Sliver: Dollar General

Bronze: Family Dollar

Discount Stores:

Gold: Walmart

Silver: Target

Bronze: Best Buy

Firearms:

Gold: Smith & Wesson

Silver: Glock

Bronze: Ruger

Home Improvement Stores

Gold: Home Depot

Silver: Lowe's

Bronze: Ace

Natural Markets:

Gold: Trader Joe’s

Silver: Whole Foods

Bronze: The Fresh Market

Online Payments:

Gold: PayPal

Silver: Apple Pay

Bronze: Google Pay/ Venmo

Online Shoes

Gold: Zappos

Silver: Amazon

Bronze: Footlocker/Nike

Online Retailers:

Gold: Amazon

Silver: Walmart

Bronze: Etsy

Pharmacy:

Gold: Walgreen’s

Silver: CVS

Bronze: Rite Aid

Price Clubs

Gold: Costco

Silver: Sam's Club

Bronze: BJ's

Shipping:

Gold: UPS

Silver: FedEx

Bronze: U.S. Postal Service

Sporting Goods:

Gold: Dick’s

Silver: Academy

Bronze: Big 5

The 2025 research revealed the following economic facts about loyalty:

• It now costs 15 to 22 times more to recruit a new customer than to keep an existing one (up 20 percent from 1997).

An increase in loyalty of 5 percent can increase lifetime profits per customer by as much as 86 percent (down 9 percent from initial 1997 measures, but still exceptionally high, especially when digital, ecommerce is factored in.

Depending on the sector, an increase in loyalty of 2 percent can be the equivalent of a 28 percent across-the-board cost reduction program (adjusted for 2025 dollars, that's an increase of 11 percent).

"Economic dynamics like this drive loyalty and correlate extraordinarily highly with brand market share (0.87)," Passikoff said. The CLEI has consistently found loyal customers to be six times more likely to engage with a brand, think of the brand first, buy it (and buy it again), and pay more attention to its marketing and social networking activities, which results in increased market shares and bottom lines.

"The proof, of course, is the marketplace itself," he continued. "Discover has been #1 in the credit card category for 27 consecutive years, Google for 25 years for search, Domino's for 21 years, Dunkin' for 19 years for out-of-home coffee, Konica Minolta for 18 years for multifunction printers/copiers, Hyundai and AT&T Wireless for 16 years each, Amazon for 14 years, and Home Depot for 13 years.

"The loyalty paradigm has changed dramatically over the past decade," Passikoff observed. "Happily, consumer loyalty can be measured, achieved, and leveraged. But it isn't something that just shows up one day. It isn't awareness or satisfaction, no matter how much you think you have. And it absolutely isn't something one can find on a 10-point scale."