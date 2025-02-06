Stravito Achieves SOC 2 Type II Attestation
Stravito, a knowledge management solutions provider, has achieved SOC 2 Type II attestation for its information security.
The SOC 2 examination, established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), is designed for organizations to ensure customer data is protected based on their infrastructure, software, people, data, policies, procedures, and operations.
Stravito has now achieved both ISO/IEC 27001:2022 and SOC 2 compliance.
"Trust and security lie at the heart of Stravito, and we are proud to hold both ISO 27001 certification and SOC 2 Type II attestation showcasing our robust security framework. Achieving SOC 2 Type II compliance enables Stravito to validate our internal security processes with industry-leading networks," said Stravito Founder and CEO Thor Olof Philogène, in a statement. "Importantly, it underscores Stravito's commitment to provide existing and future customers with a secure platform where they can safely and confidently extract and use market and consumer insights in critical decision-making."