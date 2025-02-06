Stravito Achieves SOC 2 Type II Attestation

Stravito, a knowledge management solutions provider, has achieved SOC 2 Type II attestation for its information security.

The SOC 2 examination, established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), is designed for organizations to ensure customer data is protected based on their infrastructure, software, people, data, policies, procedures, and operations.

Stravito has now achieved both ISO/IEC 27001:2022 and SOC 2 compliance.