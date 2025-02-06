AT&T and TransUnion Launch Reason for Call Display
AT&T and TransUnion are now allowing businesses that call AT&T Wireless subscribers with Android phones to display a reason for the call along with their names and logos through TransUnion's Branded Call Display.
Reason for the call will appear for most Android users on incoming calls from participating businesses and organizations and in the call details page after a call is missed. They can include Appointment Reminder, Customer Inquiry, Customer Service, Refill Reminder, Delivery Service, Patient Callback, Upcoming Visit, and more.
Calls are verified with end-to-end industry standard STIR/SHAKEN call authentication.
"We're excited to announce the ability for businesses to add the reason for their call to the mobile display," said Erin Scarborough, AT&T senior vice president of mass markets product management, in a statement. "Research shows consumers still prefer calling for communicating with businesses, especially for urgent, personal, or high-value issues. Now they can safely answer verified branded calls, knowing who's calling and why."
"Businesses have a tremendous opportunity to improve customer experiences and business outcomes with this iteration of branded calling," said James Garvert, senior vice president of TruContact Communications Solutions at TransUnion, in a statement. "Adopting these capabilities shows a good-faith effort by the business to protect consumers from fraud and address their most pressing concerns."