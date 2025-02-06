AT&T and TransUnion Launch Reason for Call Display

AT&T and TransUnion are now allowing businesses that call AT&T Wireless subscribers with Android phones to display a reason for the call along with their names and logos through TransUnion's Branded Call Display.

Reason for the call will appear for most Android users on incoming calls from participating businesses and organizations and in the call details page after a call is missed. They can include Appointment Reminder, Customer Inquiry, Customer Service, Refill Reminder, Delivery Service, Patient Callback, Upcoming Visit, and more.

Calls are verified with end-to-end industry standard STIR/SHAKEN call authentication.