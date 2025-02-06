Workbooks Adds Project Management to No-BS CRM platform

Workbooks has added advanced project management tools directly into its No-BS CRM platform, enabling businesses to streamline workflows, allocate resources, and optimize revenue tracking.

With these new tools, users can do the following:

Simplify project and task management;

Assign budgets;

Monitor efforts;

Track progress;

View resource availability to balance workloads and maximize productivity; and

Monitor projected monthly revenue through precise time logging.

For businesses exploring Workbooks for the first time, Workbooks is offering Project Management Core and Pro tiers, offering task creation and tracking, resource and budget allocation, and customizable dashboards and real-time reporting. Advanced features in the Pro tier include multi-company management, multi-currency documents, and enhanced security measures.

For existing customers, the Advanced Projects add-on integrates into current licenses.