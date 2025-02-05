Particular Updates Retail Media Platform

Particular Audience has launched the third phase of its Retail Media platform, available now to existing clients on DiscoveryOS.

This release introduces features to enhance ad placement precision, streamline campaign management, and unlock first-to-market targeting capabilities.

Particular Audience's latest product update includes the following:

AI-Powered Sponsored Search, automating sponsored placements across 99 percent of search results, eliminating manual keyword bidding, and increasing click-through and conversion rates.

Fixed Tenancy Scheduler, allowing retailers to sell premium fixed-tenancy ad placements.

Dynamic Collections, which attribute filter-based collections that adapt in real time to product catalog changes.

Accessibility-Ready Banners ahead of European Accessibility Act 2025 requirements.

Enhanced Creative Control, allowing retailers to configure more than 30 fields across five component types to support cross-format HTML5 creative.

Video and Rich Media Ads that support video, interactive elements, and product carousels.

Creative and Asset Management Studio for advertisers to manage and optimize ad creatives.

Approval Workflows and Notification Centre, giving complete control over ad approvals, with real-time status updates.

DiscoveryOS Segment Builder, allowing retailers to build high-performing audience segments without a third-party customer data platform.

Open customer data platform integration.

Segment Assignment, allowing retailers to assign supplier limited custom audience segments for exclusive use.

New Cost per Acquisition model alongside CPM and CPC, giving advertisers more performance-based options.