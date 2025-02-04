Capacity Acquires YouCanBookMe
Capacity, a support automation platform provider, is expanding its scheduling capabilities with the acquisition of YouCanBookMe, which will enable Capacity users to manage their availability across multiple calendars with custom booking experiences. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
YouCanBookMe allows users to schedule meetings with customers. It shows availability from multiple calendars, lets users customize their booking experiences, accepts payments, and automates workflows, such as sending notifications via email, SMS, and third-party systems.
"Teams waste way too much time trying to schedule meetings," said David Karandish, CEO of Capacity, in a statement. "Together with YouCanBookMe, we want to make bookings simple, automated, and connected across channels."
"Businesses of all sizes are missing opportunities if scheduling is too difficult," said Bridget Harris, CEO of YouCanBookMe, in a statement. "We share Capacity's vision to help teams do their best work and know that businesses need a seamless, all-in-one system to engage with their customers. Scheduling is a crucial part of that, and we're excited to be joining forces with this ambitious team."