Capacity Acquires YouCanBookMe

Capacity, a support automation platform provider, is expanding its scheduling capabilities with the acquisition of YouCanBookMe, which will enable Capacity users to manage their availability across multiple calendars with custom booking experiences. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

YouCanBookMe allows users to schedule meetings with customers. It shows availability from multiple calendars, lets users customize their booking experiences, accepts payments, and automates workflows, such as sending notifications via email, SMS, and third-party systems.